OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, March 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Thomas and Verna McConnell

Thomas and Verna McConnell

Thomas and Verna McConnell

Originally Published: March 13, 2022 7:09 a.m.

Please join the family of Thomas “Salty” and Verna McConnell on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (St. Patrick’s Day!) at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Mountain View Ward-1377 E. Hombre Dr, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

The McConnell’s were married 62 years in 2021 and each passed away within two months of each other. Remembrances can be sent to the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry St., Cottonwood, AZ. For online donations, www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org. Please note, “Salty & Verna” on your donation.

Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News