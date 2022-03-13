Obituary: Thomas and Verna McConnell

Please join the family of Thomas “Salty” and Verna McConnell on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (St. Patrick’s Day!) at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Mountain View Ward-1377 E. Hombre Dr, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.





The McConnell’s were married 62 years in 2021 and each passed away within two months of each other. Remembrances can be sent to the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry St., Cottonwood, AZ. For online donations, www.verdevalleyseniorcenter.org. Please note, “Salty & Verna” on your donation.



Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.