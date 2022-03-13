Obituary: William E. Gundelach
William E. Gundelach
1957 - 2022
William Eugene Gundelach January 9, 1957 - February 27, 2022 Bill Gundelach, 65, passed away February 27, 2022 with his wife and family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Namotia Gundelach, his sister Jane, brothers Gary Gundelach, Timothy Gundelach and Malcolm Gundelach and stepson Joel Chamberlain.
He is survived by his wife Wallieh (Gloria), his brother Jim (Linda) Gundelach, and his sister Cheryl (Tom) Escalante; children, Tara, Liz, William, Jimmy and David; and stepchildren Reed and Dominic; grandchildren, Symone, Raychell, Chasity, Anessa, Allana, Jayden, Kayla, Briar, Levi, Jaiden, and great-grandsons, Gabriel and Joel.
Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman and his favorite place to be with his boat was Lake Powell.
He spent 6 years in the Navy, his last duty was on the USS Mendel Rivers. After that he attended NAU and studied drafting and retired as a construction contractor.
Bill spent many years as a single father raising his five children. With his marriage to Wallieh they added three more. He spent a lot of time fishing in the Verde River, gardening, canning his peppers and making prickly pear wine.
Bill loved his family and his friends deeply. He will be missed by all that knew him. He had an ornery sense of humor and loved conversation and banter. He liked beer…
There will be a Celebration of Life March 19, 2022 at the American Legion, 480 S. Calvery Way, Cottonwood, AZ from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
