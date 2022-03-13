Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse

SEDONA - The Sedona Police Department’s investigation into a child abuse and neglect of special needs individuals continues following the arrest of a Sedona man on Thursday, March 10.

A joint investigation was conducted with the Arizona Department of Child (DCS) Safety and the Arizona Department of Developmental Disabilities (DDD). Probable cause was established that care providers, Bruce and Sherrian Bloomquist, of Sedona, were neglectful for the care of a 16-year-old female with special needs within their home. The child abuse allegations are based upon the identification of the couple’s failure to provide for the medical and nutritional needs of the girl in their care.

Bruce Bloomquist, 64, was arrested at his home for child abuse of a family member and transported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility. Sherrian Bloomquist, 73, is currently out of the state and charges are pending.

All special needs individuals, including the victim, have been removed from the Bloomquist residence by DCS and DDD. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Aldo Ortega, of the Sedona Police Department, at 928-282-3100.