Join Northern Arizona University professor and chair of Anthropology Kelley Hays-Gilpin on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

The special presentation entitled “A Colorful Century of Women in Southwestern Archaeology” celebrates Women’s History Month and Archaeology Month.

This program is presented by the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society. Tickets are $15 to benefit the VVCAAS Scholarship Program.

“A Colorful Century of Women in Southwestern Archaeology” will focus on Ann Axtell Morris.

One hundred years ago, Ann Axtell graduated from Smith College and set sail for France to take field training in archaeology. When she returned home to the American West, she married Earl Halstead Morris, today acknowledged as the inspiration for Indiana Jones.

The pair completed many exciting excavations in the Southwest and Mesoamerica, but Ann Axtell Morris’s contributions have not yet received their due. Now that a movie, “Canyon of Death” about Ann’s adventures in Canyon de Chelly is about to be released, it’s time to tell her story together with those of other 20th century women archaeologists in the Southwest.

The March 20 event will explore the history of women in archaeology and the recent development of feminist archaeology.

Hays-Gilpin is curator of Anthropology at the Museum of Northern Arizona. She holds a PhD in anthropology from the University of Arizona, and has nearly 30 years of experience studying rock art, pottery, and other visual arts in the Southwest. She has numerous articles and books, including Ambiguous Images: Gender and Rock Art (AltaMira Press), which won the 2005 Society for American Archaeology book award.

She co-edited Painting the Cosmos: Metaphor and Worldview in Images from the Southwest and Pueblos and Mexico (Museum of Northern Arizona Bulletin 67), with rock art specialist Polly Schaafsma, and co-edited Belief in the Past: Theoretical Approaches to the Archaeology of Religion with David S. Whitley.

Her current research focuses on the long-term histories of Hopi and Zuni communities and their relationships with land and water through production of visual arts. She is investigating culturally appropriate museum curation techniques in collaboration with Hopi and Zuni scholars, and planning new exhibits for MNA’s archaeology and ethnology galleries in partnership with Native American scholars and archaeologists.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W.. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by VVCAAS.