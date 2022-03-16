Doubleblind returns to rock Main Stage

Saturday, March 19, at 9 p.m., Main Stage welcomes back Jerome-based rockers, Doubleblind, for another night of live music.

Doubleblind is coming off a headlining show at the Marquee Theater and the release of their album “Snake Charmer” from earlier this year. These Jerome rockers aren’t of your average variety either. Come check out why people all over Arizona are raving about Doubleblind. This event is ages 21+ with no cover.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 .p.m.

Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays have “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Thursday nights are Trivia at 7 p.m. with Chris Baker and Cheri Baker.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education. On Friday, it’s TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Saturdays are exclusively for live music and DJ performances.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.