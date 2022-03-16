Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents the first Friday Night at the Theater on Friday, March 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. The line-up includes Terra Shelman, Gary Every and Zoot Suite Zebras, Cassie Mavis and Cheryl Good, Shaeri Richards, Matt Egan, Craig Schneider, Rebecca Ricky, Cathy Ransom, and Camilla Ross.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s RottenJohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burger Joint DellepianeBurger.com and have it delivered to the venue. Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will arrive on time for the show.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.