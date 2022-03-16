Monday Movies on Main features ‘The Birth of The Beatles’

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood. Monday Movies on Main will screen “Deconstructing The Beatles; The Birth of the Beatles” on March 21.

This is a MUST for any Beatles fan.

In the late 1950s, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Richard Starkey were just four Liverpudlian teenagers who decided to play music. With no formal training and no ability to read or write music, they tried to emulate their American rock heroes. Within a few years, they would change music history (and the world) forever.

Historian and composer Scott Freiman traces the birth of the Beatles from their days as the Quarrymen to their first visit to EMI Studios and the recording of “Love Me Do.”

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

Scott’s multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: The Birth of The Beatles” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.