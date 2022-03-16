Northern Arizona Blues Alliance brings Blues Fest to Pecan & Wine Festival

The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance has partnered with the Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival to present The Verde Valley Roots and Blues Fest. It will take place in Camp Verde on March 19 and 20 at the Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival located at 75 E. Hollamon St.

The Roots and Blues Fest promises a fantastic and dynamic two-day event featuring an array of some of Arizona’s best blues and roots musicians. In addition to live entertainment, the festival will feature a beer garden, pecan pie-eating contest, numerous arts and crafts vendors and food trucks as well as nut and wine tastings highlighting local growers and wineries.

“For having a small budget to work with, we got a great line-up for this event,” said Christian Berry, president of NAzBA and member of the Swamp Poets band slated to play the festival. “We decided to collaborate with the Pecan & Wine Festival and put together the music portion,” said Berry.

“Almost all American music came out of the blues,” Berry said. “There are so many different styles, too. We tried to get a variety for the line-up.” The musicians performing at the Blues Fest represent different blues styles from traditional blues to funk, Americana, Chicago Blues and everything in between.

The line-up includes performances by The Salt Miners, Scott Marshall & The Free Radicals, Chicago Bob & The Blues Squad, S.E. Willis with Roger Smith & Dr. Robert Sellani, The Peaceful Outlaws, Big Daddy D & The Dynamites, Grammy-nominated bassist Cros Charles Mack and Berry’s own band, The Swamp Poets.

Berry has been president of NAzBA for the past three and a half years.

“When I first became involved in NAzBA,” he said, “there were really no jobs for blues bands around,” he said. “I made it my mission to create a blues scene in our region out of nothing.”

Berry set out to educate people about all the different styles of blues and helped changed the landscape for musicians in the genre in the tri-city area.

“Now they are some of the highest-grossing acts for venues,” Berry said.

In addition to participating in the festival, NAzBa has developed blues night jam sessions at prominent venues in the region including The Old Corral Bar in Cornville, The Route 66 Roadhouse Bar & Grill in Bellemont and The Windsock Lounge in Prescott.

“There’s going to be great music at the Pecan and Wine Festival,” Berry said. “It’s a great opportunity to get exposed to a variety of blues styles and to some amazing local bands. Not to mention a great way to connect with friends and have fun.”

The festival runs on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival is not a pet friendly event. Only service animals will be allowed. Tickets are available at VisitCampVerde.com/pecan-and-wine-festival. For more information about NAzBA and the local blues scene, visit NAzBA.com.

Cindy Cole is a freelancer for the Independent. She is a writer, editor, photographer and artist. Reach her at cindycole@live.com.