Wed, March 16
Obituary: Charlotte M. Williams

Charlotte M. Williams

Charlotte M. Williams

Originally Published: March 16, 2022 12:17 a.m.

Charlotte M. Williams

1955 - 2022

Charlotte M. Williams, of Cottonwood, Arizona, left us on February 8, 2022 to cancer. She was born February 1, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri and lived for a time in Des Moines, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Williams, mother, Joanna Newman (Del Richards) and four children, Phillip Jackson (Cyndi), Christine Odan (Steve), Sabrina McCormick and Thomas McCormick, II (Brooke), also by seven grandchildren; her sister Jeannie (Heidi) Worden, stepsister Nancy Wigton, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father Elivin Jobe many years ago, and her sister Cynthia (Cindy) Morton four years ago.

She lived and worked in Sedona prior to moving to Phoenix. She lived in Phoenix several years working in pharmaceutical jobs. She then moved to Cottonwood and worked with her mother at Newman Computer Services in Sedona, AZ.

She was a very loving mother and loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She always helped anyone she could.

The Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the American Legion in Cottonwood, AZ at 11:00 a.m. Her daughter Sabrina will lead us in words of the love we had for her.

Information provided by the family.

