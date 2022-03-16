Obituary: Sandra Joyce Wingfield

Sandra Joyce Wingfield

1937 - 2022

Sandra Joyce Wingfield July 9, 1937 – February 25, 2022



Sandra Joyce Wingfield passed away February 25, 2022 at the age of 84.



She was born in Jerome, Arizona on July 9, 1937 to Rollie and Verta (Malone) Crick. A few years prior to her birth her parents and four older siblings moved from Kentucky to Cottonwood, Arizona where her father found employment at the copper mines at Jerome.



About 1950 the Jerome mines closed and her family relocated to Globe-Miami, Arizona and again found employment at the mines.





She married in 1954.



Her husband worked for Santa Fe Railroad so they lived in various small communities in northern Arizona and New Mexico. After a couple of years they moved to San Manuel, Arizona, a brand new community that had been built for the Magma Copper mine.



At San Manuel she started a family and was a founding member of the San Manuel Assembly of God Church.



In 1972 she moved back to Cottonwood and in 1977 she married Gary Wingfield.



She is preceded in death by brothers Paul and Gail Crick, sister Winona Johnson, and a grandson Benjamin Hester.



She is survived by her husband Gary, a brother Wayne Crick, and a sister Veneda Gibson; sons Michael and Brett Hester, daughters Sherry (Hester) Tidwell and Heather Wingfield; grandson, Dustin Tidwell, granddaughters Stephanie (Hester) Jones, Jordan (Hester) McIlvoy, Megan Hester, Ashlyn Wingfield, and Delanie Wingfield; two great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters.



Sandra devoted her life to caring for her family, friends, and her belief in Jesus Christ.



Although she often sacrificed her own needs, she enjoyed giving selflessly to see joy in others. Over the last few years she allowed us to see a humorous side of her many never knew.

She raised four children and two of her grandchildren with the hopes and dreams of us all becoming genuine, true, loving, and caring individuals. There are many lives she touched with her God-filled heart without knowing what an amazing impact she had on their lives. Sandra loved to travel and visit the family cabin, taking walks and enjoying nature’s beauty in flowers and trees.

We miss her, but are comforted that she is not only in our hearts, but continues to watch over us all with Jesus by her side.





A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Journey Church in Cottonwood.

Information provided by the family.