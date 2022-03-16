Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Desperate Hour’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “The Desperate Hour” showing March 18-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Academy Award-nominee Naomi Watts stars in this gripping new drama ripped from today’s headlines.

Unfolding in real time, “The Desperate Hour” is a riveting and pulse-pounding thriller from award-winning director Phillip Noyce.

Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she’s on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son’s school.

Miles away on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 18, 19 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, March 21 and 24.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

