'Steel Magnolias' opens with very cautious safety protocols

The Flagstaff theater troupe Theatrikos, founded in 1972, continues the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular comedies of American theatre.

Theatrikos surveyed Northern Arizona audiences and asked, of all the shows it has performed over the past 50 years, which shows they most want to see again. “Steel Magnolias” came in near the top of the list. This second show of Theatrikos’ 50th anniversary season runs March 25 to April 17.

In “Steel Magnolias,” a group of larger-than-life southern ladies in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlor face life’s challenges together. Embracing both laughter and tears, alternately hilarious and touching -and in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness that celebrates the power of female friendship.

“Most people probably discovered “Steel Magnolias” when the popular movie version was released in 1989. The play differs in some important aspects, most significantly in that it has an all­female cast. And we’ve cast some of Flagstaff’s most amazing female actresses,” said co­director Mickey Mercer.

“A deeply moving story about love, loss, and the strength of friendship. Heartwarming dialogue peppered with snappy repartee make Steel Magnolias both poignant and laugh-out-loud funny,” adds co-director Amelia Swann.

Performances of “Steel Magnolias are at Theatrikos March 25-April 17, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The usual open-night reception has been canceled due to the safety protocols.

Theatrikos continues its COVID-19 safety protocols: social distancing, N95 masks worn throughout the performance and proof of vaccination required for cast, crew and audience.

“Very cautious safety protocols are allowing Theatrikos to gradually reopen. Our safety protocols are the best way we can continue to create excellent theatre while at the same time keeping our Flagstaff home as safe as possible,” said Theatrikos Executive Director Chris Verrill.

For those who can’t be vaccinated, a negative test within the last 72 hours is accepted.

Tickets can be purchased online at Theatrikos.com, by calling 928-774-1662, or by visiting the box office. Theatrikos is in the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff.

