Verde Valley artists honored at Phippen Art Museum

Artist Don Rantz will host a free pastel demonstration on March 19 to kick off the opening of the Arizona Pastel Artists Association 2022 International Exhibition and Sale being held at the Phippen Art Museum. An opening reception follows the one hour demonstration. Works from 78 different artists will be on display.

Show Chair Nori Thorne of Sedona said, “Our show draws admirers and collectors who appreciate the many different approaches to pastel painting along with the striking, luminous color of pastel’s pure pigment.” Works in the exhibition include figurative, animal, landscape and still life. The show runs from March 12 through April 24.

Rantz is an award-winning artist, earning numerous national honors. He is also an accomplished instructor. Rantz, along with 3 of his current students, were juried into the upcoming show. Winners will be announced at the opening reception.

In total, 10 Yavapai County artists are competing in the show. They include Nori Thorne and Pamela DeLay of Sedona; Carol Degregory of Cornville; Joanne Agostinelli and Christine Debrosky of Clarkdale; Jeanne Wellins, Lynn Delano, Dorothy Dooley, and Sonsoles Shack of Prescott; and Don Rantz of Chino Valley. Other artists from Arizona are included, along with nationally acclaimed artists from across the U.S. and internationally renowned artists from Finland and Scotland.

The Arizona Pastel Artists Association’s event is being held on the lower level of the Phippen Art Museum, located at 4701 Highway 89N in Prescott on March 19. The demonstration begins at 10 a.m. followed by a reception running from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a free event. Masks are requested and provided. APAA.wildapricot.org.