3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards

CAMP VERDE – A man trying to bail his friend out of jail ended up getting himself and another friend arrested.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Kelsey Bridgette Scott, 33, of Maysville, Georgia, was in the county’s Camp Verde Jail along with Ashley Gail Trancygier, 36, of Whitman, who was arrested Feb. 24 on drug charges.

Brandon Michael Wigington, 41, used an online bond service at the jail to pay Scott’s bond of $15,000 with a credit card, according to YCSO. After Scott’s release, the bond service notified a sheriff’s detective that the card used for bail had been stolen. According to YCSO, Wigington also tried to use more stolen cards to bail out Trancygier – allegedly 20 attempts with 13 cards, all reported stolen – and officers started looking for Wigington.

Monday, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office made a traffic stop in the parking lot of the county jail, and the driver was Wigington. According to YCSO, the vehicle he was driving may have been purchased fraudulently in the Phoenix area. CVMO arrested Wigington, who is considered transient, charging him with drug possession.

A key to a hotel room in Sedona was allegedly found when officers searched Wigington’s pockets.

YCSO obtained a warrant to search the hotel room Tuesday. There, detectives and patrol officers found Scott and what the sheriff’s office described as “evidence of credit card theft, identity theft and fraud schemes, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia. Personal identifying information, credit card information and ledgers found in the room indicate there are likely hundreds if not a thousand victims.”

The credit cards used in the attempt to bail out Trancygier were from all over the state of Arizona, the report claimed. The hotel room itself was booked on a stolen card, YCSO alleged, and Scott was under a false name.

YCSO alleged the credit cards and other identity theft information were purchased on the “Dark Web.”

All three suspects in the case face felony charges.

Wigington is charged with fraudulent schemes, possession of a forgery device, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a dangerous drug. Scott is charged with possession of dangerous drugs, conspiring on fraud schemes and aggravated identity theft. Trancygier is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud along with her original drug charge.