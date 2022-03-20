Obituary: Jerry E. Cross

Jerry E. Cross

December 28, 1939-March 9, 2022



Jerry E. Cross, 82, passed away peacefully following prolonged illness on March 9, 2022 in Sedona, Arizona. Jerry was born on December 28, 1939 in Garner (Lonoke County), Arkansas to Earl Cross and Lucille (Glover) Cross.





In his early years, Jerry attended the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Lonoke with his family. Jerry attended high school in Bisbee Arizona and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1956.

In 1960, he married the love of his life, Christine Balich (daughter of Sam S. and Nadia Balich) of Bisbee.



Jerry and Christine were married for 61 years and blessed with three children, Sharyl Nicolette, Annette Lucille and Gerald Stephen.



Jerry’s career with Phelps Dodge Corporation spanned more than three decades. He worked for several years in mining and mine supervision in Bisbee and managed Phelps Dodge exploration and operations initiating the project in Safford, Arizona (1970’s), Santa Gratuitas Mine in Magdalena, Mexico (1980’s) and at the conclusion of his career Jerome, Arizona exploration (1990’s).

Following retirement from Phelps Dodge, he was employed several additional years for the State of Arizona in mine inspection.



Throughout his life, Jerry enjoyed gardening, hunting, singing, western movies and novels, sports events as an avid Arizona Cardinal and Diamondback fan and most of all spending time with his family. He had many good memories with family, friends and working and serving with friends in the USMC and then for decades in the mining industry. He is a member of St. Stephen Nemanja Serbian Orthodox Church in Bisbee and a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, USA.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Christine of Cottonwood, Arizona, daughter Sharyl of Austin, Texas and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his daughter Annette and son Gerald Stephen, sister Sharon and parents Earl Cross and Lucille (Glover) Cross. Jerry was a loving, kind, sincere, generous and exceptionally dedicated son, husband, father, brother and uncle that contributed so much to our lives.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Phoenix Arizona with Fr. Dragomir Tuba officiating and the graveside service will be at 4:30 p.m., at the Sedona Community Cemetery with Fr. John Erickson of St. Stephen Nemanja Serbian Orthodox Church, Bisbee, Arizona.



Friends and family are encouraged to make donations to Disabled Veterans of America, St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church of Phoenix or St. Stephen Nemanja Serbian Orthodox Church of Bisbee.



Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.