Bluesy Doozy Weekend at Sound Bites Grill

Strap yourself in, Blues aficionados, for a “Bluesy Doozy” double-header weekend of Blues at Sound Bites Grill.

Starting Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. it’s Poppy Harpman & the Storm taking the stage by storm, featuring front man and harmonica virtuoso Poppy Harpman, backed by lead guitarist Randy Magnuson, keyboardist Jeff Lucas, bassist Randall Hakke and drummer Mark Ulmer.

Poppy’s vocals are the personality and power that drives the band’s hard-hitting songs. On stage His energy oozes off the stage captivating every member of the audience. He has developed a reputation for “getting crazy” and devastating audiences with his high-energy style of Rhythm & Blues and Rock & Roll which showcases Poppy’s innovative harmonica playing, serving as a strong distinguishing sound for the band.

Every member of his band is a powerhouse musician and performer in their own right, guaranteed to deliver a show everyone will remember long after it’s over.

If you love the Blues, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

On Saturday, March 26, starting at 7 p.m. it’s the Sir Harrison Blues Band.

Harrison and his band are known throughout Northern Arizona as one of the best-of-the-best Blues bands anywhere.

Harrison first took the stage in 1999 at a blues jam in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His first band would take on the name “Colorblind,” a power trio that was complimented by the tasteful bass-lines of producer and recording engineer Leo Okeke.

In the summer of 2000, Colorblind was called to fill a major time slot that opened up at the Tulsa Blues Festival at the historic Cain’s Ballroom. Wanting the exposure, his band played for free. That night they brought the house down.

The Sir Harrison Blues Band members are veteran musicians, featuring singer songwriter and drummer Bam Bam; bassist DBass (former bassist for Sister Sledge); and Jeremy on sax.

Together their music is a combination of rhythmic patterns, all in a motion created by Sir Harrison’s body language and soulful guitar riffs. Smooth, funky, rockin’ and whole lot of blues power is what this band is all about.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.