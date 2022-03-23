Brian Chartrand Quartet to play Old Town Center for the Arts

Brian Chartrand, who has thrilled crowds everywhere from Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom to Carnegie Hall, blends his soulful original work with a repertoire ranging from James Taylor to Radiohead.

For a special evening in Cottonwood, Chartrand will be joined by world-class musicians Todd Chuba, Lamar Gaines and Mario Mendivil. The Brian Chartrand Quartet will perform at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m.



Chartrand is a singer/songwriter based in Phoenix. He is a co-founder of The Sweet Remains along with Rich Price and Greg Naughton, writer of “Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock,” and has a busy solo career. Since 2005, Chartrand has released 15 albums with his various projects. Over the years, he has opened for Steely Dan, Chris Isaak, and Flaming Lips, among others. His first European tour was in 2009.

He now tours overseas two months out of the year. In 2012, he spent a summer performing on the Seaborn Sojourn.

Chartrand grew up in South Hadley, Massachusetts, and graduated from and UMASS Amherst (2001). While at UMASS, he studied political science and German. He received a scholarship from Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange to live in Germany for a year. In 1997, he spent his junior year studying in Freiburg, Germany. In 1999, he completed a three month internship in the Bundestag (Bonn, Germany) while researching and writing his thesis for his honors degree.

In 2003, Chartrand moved from Massachusetts to Phoenix. In 2004, he started a band called Ten Dollar Outfit, which went on to release four albums.

In 2007, Chartrand, Price and Naughton joined forces to start The Sweet Remains, which has released four albums (Laurel & Sunset, North & Prospect, Live At The Canal Room, and Night Songs) and continues to tour in the U.S. As a soloist and with his band “The Project,” Chartrand continues to record and perform in the U.S. and Europe. Under his name, Chartrand has released seven albums since 2008.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at Fifth Street and Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Brian Chartrand Quartet are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

Information provided by OTCA.