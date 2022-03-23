Free benefit concert for people of Ukraine

Sedona musical artists Mychal and Theresa are giving a free concert at Posse Grounds Pavilion on Thursday, March 24, 4-6 p.m.

Mychal and Theresa have coordinated with UNICEF to host a fundraiser to benefit the people of Ukraine. This fundraiser information will be shared with concert goers, and can also be found on their website at mychalandtheresa.com.

Mychal and Theresa Lotz are performing and recording artists who moved from Southern California to Sedona in 2017, and are the former music directors of St. John Vianney Church in Sedona. They own a home in Sedona, and are full-time residents of the community.

Mychal has recorded and performed as a keyboardist and singer with internationally known artists such as Tony Bennett, Glen Campbell, and many others. Theresa has toured with the Boston Pops, and performed and recorded extensively as a singer, bass guitarist, and keyboardist. Their music features Mychal’s upbeat original songs about peace, love, and understanding, as well as cover songs by artists such as Marvin Gaye and the Beatles. s

For more information, please visit Mychal and Theresa’s website at mychalandtheresa.com, or call 928-288-2026.

Information provided by Mychal and Theresa.