Met Live Opera ‘Don Carlos’ on screen in Sedona March 26

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” on Saturday, March 26. There will be one show at 9 a.m. — a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met.

Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production.

For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a starry cast, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois, and mezzosoprano Elina Garanca as Eboli. Bass-baritones Eric Owens and John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor, and baritone Étienne Dupuis rounds out the principal cast as Rodrigue. Verdi’s masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory.

Act I

Don Carlos meets Élisabeth, and they fall in love. Their happiness ends with news that Élisabeth is instead to marry King Philippe, Carlos’s father.

Act II

Carlos confesses to Rodrigue his love for the new queen, and they swear eternal friendship. Eboli entertains the ladies of the court with a song. Élisabeth enters, followed by Carlos, who declares his love. She rejects him. Philippe warns Rodrigue to beware the Inquisition and asks him to watch Élisabeth and Carlos.

Act III

Carlos arrives to meet Élisabeth, but when he discovers that it is actually Eboli, he rejects her. She swears to expose him, and Rodrigue threatens to kill her, but Carlos prevents him. At a burning of heretics, Carlos leads a group of Flemish deputies to Philippe. The king rejects their pleas for freedom. The prince draws his sword on his father, but Rodrigue disarms him.

Act IV

The king reflects on his life with a wife who doesn’t love him and consults the Grand Inquisitor. When Élisabeth enters, Philippe accuses her of adultery. Eboli confesses to Élisabeth that she falsely accused her of being unfaithful. Eboli swears to save Carlos. Rodrigue visits Carlos in prison. Agents of the Inquisition shoot him, and he tells Carlos that Élisabeth will meet him at St. Just.

Act V

Élisabeth and Carlos bid each other farewell, and Philippe and the Grand Inquisitor arrive. As the agents of the Inquisition move in on Carlos, Charles V materializes out of the darkness.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

