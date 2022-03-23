Sedona Film Fest presents ‘I’ll Find You’ premiere March 25-31

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the acclaimed new drama “I’ll Find You” showing March 25-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“I’ll Find You” premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival where it was one of the highest rated audience choice films in the narrative lineup. Audience members and critics have been raving about the film.

Inspired by stories of Polish musicians from the 30-40’s, “I’ll Find You” is an uncommon love story: romantic, but with the love of music which draws the characters together.

A young couple — Robert, a Catholic opera singer and Rachel, a Jewish violinist — dream of one day performing together at Carnegie Hall. When they’re torn apart by the German invasion of Poland, Robert vows to find Rachel, no matter what.

His search takes him on a journey through the heart of Nazi Germany, to a reckoning — that Rachel may be lost to him forever.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Wednesday, March 25 and 30; and 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, March 28 and 31.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.