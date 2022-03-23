Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Napoleon: In the Name of Art’ premieres March 29

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Napoleon: In the Name of Art”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

Marking the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death, the “Napoleon: In the Name of Art” explores the complex relationship among Napoleon, culture and art.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona.

