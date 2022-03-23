Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Oscars on the Rocks’

Enjoy Tinseltown’s brightest stars on Hollywood’s biggest night LIVE right here in Sedona on Sunday, March 27, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 5 p.m.

Join in the fun and festivities of “Oscars on the Rocks,” the official spot to catch the 94th Annual Academy Awards on the big screen. You will feel like you are right in the midst of the Oscar action.

Think you can pick the winners of the big night? Find out how your picks stack up against the Academy’s when you join the pick-the-winner contest. The evening will also include trivia contests, movie quotes and more!

Get decked out in your Hollywood finest … or come as you are! It is Oscar night Sedona-style! Who knows what surprises we’ll have in store!

Tickets are $15 general admission donation, or $12.50 donation for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.