SIFF presents ‘Anything Goes: The Musical’ March 27

The Sedona International Film Festival joins cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “Anything Goes: The Musical” showing March 27 and 30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Don’t miss ‘Anything Goes,’ “the show of the year” (The Telegraph) and a “fizzing tonic for our times” (The Guardian) when it sails into cinemas nationwide.

Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this major new five-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award-winner Robert Lindsay (My Family), Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and beloved West End legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago).

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love … proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail.

This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter’s joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You’re the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes.





Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.