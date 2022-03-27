OFFERS
Sun, March 27
Letter: Why is Biden purposely hurting our country?

Originally Published: March 27, 2022 midnight

Editor:

As I watch our southern border wide open and allowing millions of illegal aliens, including sex traffickers and fentanyl and drugs from drug cartels and terrorists from all over the world pour into our country, I’m dismayed and shocked. I’m wondering why is Biden purposely hurting our country with the lawlessness and defunding our border patrol and our police?

Biden stopped our energy independence by cutting off the Keystone pipeline and causing our gas prices to soar. What about our personal freedom of choice? Biden’s vaccine mandates, and big government controlling us. The list is endless. Also my taxes are used by Biden and his admin to fund abortions and babies have no choice for life only death.

Biden and his democratic left want to take all our freedoms and control everything in our lives. We need law and order and Biden is so weak Russia and China have no respect for Biden. Why should they? Biden has no respect for our own country. Biden and the left are destroying our America, but I have faith in God and our Americans. Please vote and don’t give up. God wins in the end.

Lonna Culbertson

Cottonwood

News