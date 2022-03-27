Obituary: Charles Amos Berthot

Charles Amos Berthot

1926 - 2022

Charles Amos Berthot, 95, passed away on February 12, 2022 after a brief illness….NOT COVID! Charles, often referred to as “Bobcat Charlie,” was born December 30, 1926, in Chanute, Kansas, to the late Charlie Berthot and Lena Chandler Berthot.



After graduating from Chanute High School in 1944, he volunteered for the Navy at age 17 and served honorably during WWII. He began his studies at UC Berkley and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1949 in Architectural Engineering. He built many residential and commercial projects throughout Kansas and Arizona.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Dorothy Drane Berthot; his parents, two sisters Leona and Mary Alice and his brother Hugh; daughter Christine A. Poertner, son-in-law, Kelly McGuire, and Esther L. Franklin Berthot, mother of his children. Charles is survived by his children: son, Clay C. Berthot of Locust, North Carolina; daughters: Lisa J. Haliotis (Peter) of Greece, Bridget L. Brush (Barry) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mary Janae Berthot of Phoenix, Arizona, Polly B. McGuire of Park Hill, Oklahoma, Ellen B. Sandoval (Rueben) of Clarkdale, Arizona; stepchildren: Kathie Lederman (Marc) of Culpepper, Virginia, Mike Cannan of Nacogdoches, Texas, Pat Cannan (Michelle) of Arvada, Colorado, Rob Cannan of Broomfield, Colorado; 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



Charles is survived by his oldest sister, Margaret Hollenshead (110) of Chanute, Kansas, and numerous nieces and nephews.







Charles also left behind Eddie, his four-legged buddy, his special friends, Steve Morrow (Karen), Reg and Steve Bittner, Gerry Knutson, Tamalane “Ivey” and Robin Ebert, all of the Camp Verde area. He spent any chance possible to visit with his Cottonwood friends, Dennis Bayless and Amy, Dr. Marvin Colvin and his friends at Casey’s Cowboy Shop. Although Charles was very independent, he relied on his “go to gal” Penelope Cook from the Verde View Senior Apartments, who kept him electronically connected and made his copies of “real news” that he shared with family and friends.



Charlie was one of a kind: a voracious reader, avid lover of the outdoors, pilot, builder, breeder and trainer of horses and dogs, gun and knife enthusiast, hunter and survivalist.



He loved animals, art, music, poetry, writing, good conversation and POLITICS! No matter the subject, he owned the Book!





A memorial service will be held soon, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charles’ name to Compassus Palliative Care, Humane Society, NRA, or a charity of your choice.



