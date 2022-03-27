OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mary Jane Stiles Juarez

Mary Jane Stiles Juarez

Mary Jane Stiles Juarez

Originally Published: March 27, 2022 midnight

Mary Jane Stiles Juarez

1943 - 2022

Mary Jane Stiles Juarez (Jane) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 7, 2022.

Born in Morenci, Arizona, on February 17, 1943 to Charles and Emma Rae Lamb, Jane spent her childhood in Tempe in an area which is now the home of Arizona State University.

Jane married Robert Stiles in 1964 and together had three children, Freddie, Amy and Troy. Robert predeceased her in 1972. The family moved to Camp Verde in 1975 where she lived until her children were raised.

City living agreed with Jane where she met and married her soulmate, Richard Juarez. Together they retired, traveled and finally settled in Billings, Montana. Richard became a full-time caregiver for Jane after she was diagnosed with ALS for which our family is forever grateful for his true love and care.

Jane is survived by her husband, Richard Juarez, Sr.; her sons, Fred (Holly) Stiles, Dr. Troy (Margaret) Stiles and daughter Amy Stiles Zale. Also surviving Jane are “Nana’s” Greatest Gifts: Shay, Kameron, Connor, Shelby, Carson, Jackson, Tighe, Bode, Finley and her great-granddaughters, Kambri and Sutton.

Jane’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m., 4201 E. Highway 260, Camp Verde.

One last thing: Our mom LOVED flowers! If you so choose, support a local business and send flowers!

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News