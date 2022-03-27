Obituary: Mary Jane Stiles Juarez

Mary Jane Stiles Juarez

1943 - 2022

Mary Jane Stiles Juarez (Jane) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 7, 2022.



Born in Morenci, Arizona, on February 17, 1943 to Charles and Emma Rae Lamb, Jane spent her childhood in Tempe in an area which is now the home of Arizona State University.





Jane married Robert Stiles in 1964 and together had three children, Freddie, Amy and Troy. Robert predeceased her in 1972. The family moved to Camp Verde in 1975 where she lived until her children were raised.





City living agreed with Jane where she met and married her soulmate, Richard Juarez. Together they retired, traveled and finally settled in Billings, Montana. Richard became a full-time caregiver for Jane after she was diagnosed with ALS for which our family is forever grateful for his true love and care.





Jane is survived by her husband, Richard Juarez, Sr.; her sons, Fred (Holly) Stiles, Dr. Troy (Margaret) Stiles and daughter Amy Stiles Zale. Also surviving Jane are “Nana’s” Greatest Gifts: Shay, Kameron, Connor, Shelby, Carson, Jackson, Tighe, Bode, Finley and her great-granddaughters, Kambri and Sutton.





Jane’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m., 4201 E. Highway 260, Camp Verde.





One last thing: Our mom LOVED flowers! If you so choose, support a local business and send flowers!



Information provided by the family.