OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Thomas Matthew Kirkham

Thomas Matthew Kirkham

Thomas Matthew Kirkham

Originally Published: March 27, 2022 12:10 a.m.

Thomas Matthew Kirkham

1980 - 2022

Thomas Matthew Kirkham, a kind-hearted, gentle being, was known to family as Matt and to friends as Tom. Matt was born October 9, 1980, in Phoenix Arizona. He left his physical existence behind at his family home in Camp Verde, Arizona, on the afternoon of March 18, 2022, the 10-year anniversary of his maternal grandmother’s death.

Matt loved all creatures, great and small, and found his happiest moments in the presence of animals. Matt and his father became involved in Cowboy Action Shooting and, for a time, ran the local club, Arizona Yavapai Rangers.

Matt is survived by his parents, Tom and Tina Kirkham; his sister Tami Link and his brother-in-law Brian Link; a large and loving extended family, and his beloved animal companions.

Memorial Services will be held at Bueler Funeral Homes, Camp Verde, Arizona, Monday, April 4, 2022, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Verde Valley Humane Society, Cottonwood Arizona, would be appreciated.

Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News