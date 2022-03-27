Obituary: Thomas Matthew Kirkham
Thomas Matthew Kirkham
1980 - 2022
Thomas Matthew Kirkham, a kind-hearted, gentle being, was known to family as Matt and to friends as Tom. Matt was born October 9, 1980, in Phoenix Arizona. He left his physical existence behind at his family home in Camp Verde, Arizona, on the afternoon of March 18, 2022, the 10-year anniversary of his maternal grandmother’s death.
Matt loved all creatures, great and small, and found his happiest moments in the presence of animals. Matt and his father became involved in Cowboy Action Shooting and, for a time, ran the local club, Arizona Yavapai Rangers.
Matt is survived by his parents, Tom and Tina Kirkham; his sister Tami Link and his brother-in-law Brian Link; a large and loving extended family, and his beloved animal companions.
Memorial Services will be held at Bueler Funeral Homes, Camp Verde, Arizona, Monday, April 4, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Verde Valley Humane Society, Cottonwood Arizona, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the family.
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Marriott, Tractor Supply moving forward after council approval
- Family safely escapes Rimrock fire
- Photo: 2 Injured in Cornville Road Crash
- Business owner chosen for Camp Verde Town Council
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- 1 hurt as vehicle rolls over at golf course
- PHOTO: 89A Rollover Injures 1
- Neighborhood meeting to discuss Clarkdale apartments
- ‘Emergency’ camping closures to begin in Sedona
- Camp Verde man charged with DUI after Cottonwood rollover
- Camp Verde man accused of trying to molest child
- Police operation targets squatters; leads to meth arrests
- Rimrock woman found guilty of manslaughter in child’s death
- Property owners take on naughty campers
- 3 charged after attempt to pay jail bond with stolen credit cards
- Recovered body may be suspect in police officer’s shooting
- Man with knife arrested at Walmart
- Sedona Police Department makes arrest involving child abuse
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: