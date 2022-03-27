Obituary: Thomas Matthew Kirkham

Thomas Matthew Kirkham

1980 - 2022

Thomas Matthew Kirkham, a kind-hearted, gentle being, was known to family as Matt and to friends as Tom. Matt was born October 9, 1980, in Phoenix Arizona. He left his physical existence behind at his family home in Camp Verde, Arizona, on the afternoon of March 18, 2022, the 10-year anniversary of his maternal grandmother’s death.





Matt loved all creatures, great and small, and found his happiest moments in the presence of animals. Matt and his father became involved in Cowboy Action Shooting and, for a time, ran the local club, Arizona Yavapai Rangers.





Matt is survived by his parents, Tom and Tina Kirkham; his sister Tami Link and his brother-in-law Brian Link; a large and loving extended family, and his beloved animal companions.





Memorial Services will be held at Bueler Funeral Homes, Camp Verde, Arizona, Monday, April 4, 2022, at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Verde Valley Humane Society, Cottonwood Arizona, would be appreciated.



Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the family.