Sun, March 27
Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Originally Published: March 27, 2022 midnight

Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Visit Verde Valley Humane Society at 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org. VVHS is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meet Lenny

Shy Lenny is an 11-pound love looking for his forever home. Lenny has been working hard on his leash skills and is excited to show off for you.  This little guy has done well with the other dogs he’s met at the shelter.  Lenny’s around 3 years old and looking for forever people who will take him for walks around the neighborhood and give him plenty of attention.

Buffy

Meet Buffy

This sweet, purring senior loves affection. A kind person found her abandoned near a recently vacated trailer and brought her to the Verde Valley Humane Society. Buffy is around 9 years old and looking forward to a new forever home.

