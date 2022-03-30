Kudos logo

Camp Verde Library’s Music in the Stacks features Marty & Lil March 31

Marty & Lil

Originally Published: March 30, 2022 12:13 a.m.
Camp Verde Community Library hosts Music in the Stacks special concert series on Thursday, March 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room featuring Marty & Lil.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the last Thursday of the month

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.