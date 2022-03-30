Comedy Night at Main Stage for April Fool’s Day

Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Main Stage presents “April Fools Comedy Show,” with Reena Calm and Mary Upchurch.

Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale at ComedyNightMainstage.eventbrite.com for only $7, or you get tickets at the door on the day of the event for $10.

Reena Calm is a pun-slinger who tours all over the country, living out of her tricked-out Prius. She started in Chicago and left on a mission to make people laugh in all 50 states. Nothing can stop her... just kidding there was a pandemic.

She’s happy to be back to work as a showbiz hobo and the only woman in America living on the road as a full-time stand-up comedian. You can find her book “Once A Pun A Time: Legend Of A Sighs Queen” on Amazon, and her debut album “CALMEDY” will be out soon on Helium Records.

She’s been on Doug Loves Movies, was a Comic of the Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show, opened for Arsenio Hall, and has probably headlined some bar near you, or at least slept in a nearby parking lot. Follow her on Instagram @reenacalm for pictures of her travels.

Originally from San Diego, Mary Upchurch has been making audiences laugh at clubs and festivals across the country. Coining the term “Phoenix Funny,” she was the winner of Big Pine Comedy Festival’s Best-of-Fest Award in 2018 and most recently placed 1st in House of Comedy’s annual Funniest Person contest. Mary is a ball of excitement, energy, and enthusiasm with a pinch of self-deprecation and a dash of desperation. Mary is the host of Wings with Friends Podcast, a podcast about food, fun, and friends.

Saturday, April 2, at 9 p.m., Main Stage welcomes back local favorites Menagerie. Enjoy a night of Rock N Roll with drink specials for this free event. Menagerie always keeps the dance floor packed with their high energy, and fun rock and roll covers.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.

Information provided by Main Stage.