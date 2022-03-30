Decker’s VortiFest returns to Sedona

The Sedona “VortiFest” Music Festival & Experience will return to the Sedona Airport Mesa Area 1 on Saturday, April 2.

The concept of Vortifest was born when business owners Chef David Schmidt, Rachel Grant and Jason Lawrence of local craft water purveyor Sedona Water Works joined with local musician Brandon Decker in a vision of bringing music, community and homegrown excitement back to Sedona.

“We all know the pandemic turned the world upside down,” Decker says. “Yet, there has also been this influx of new energy and a desire for community in Sedona. We wanted to bring an event that hearkened back to the Sedona of old - music, art, community and something with a little of the flare that only Sedona offers.”



The day-long outdoor event, presented by Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, showcases premiere musical acts from across the Southwest as well as over 35 local artisans, independent businesses, and a variety of delicious foods from local eateries, set against the backdrop of the iconic red rocks.

Last year’s inaugural event drew some 800 people to the airport overlook where locals and visitors of all ages gathered for a day of entertainment and what many attendees said was an unforgettable and life-changing event.

Sedona Airport Mesa is one of Sedona’s most stunning viewpoints, and the April event will feature seven premiere bands from across the Southwest packed with diversity and variety.

This year’s headliner is Tucson’s XIXA. The six-piece outfit’s album “Genesis” was named the sixth-best album of the year in 2021 by Rolling Stone France, where the band has erupted in popularity. XIXA is joined by the desert psychedelic rock of Sedona’s homegrown decker. The band’s leader, Brandon Decker, is also a co-founder of the event.

Phoenix hip-hop band The Stakes will also take the stage. Billed by the Phoenix New Times as “the premiere live hip hop act in Phoenix,” the band delivers jazzy, soulful hip hop with a stunning musicianship, energy and conscious message.

The high energy “garage pop” of Albuquerque’s Red Light Cameras also make their way to Sedona for the event. Led by powerhouse vocalist Amanda Machon, the band’s catchy songs pack a punch and leave the dance floor moving.

Phoenix’s foot-stomping, rock ‘n’ roll outfit Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold, who have played festival stages McDowell Mountain Music Fest and Pickin’ in the Pines, round out the bill along with Flagstaff trio Sci-Fi Country and Sedona’s own Rivers Run Wild.

Children 12 and under enter free and enjoy an array of activities such as a silent disco, a reptile exhibit presented by Verde Valley Ranch and Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to providing sanctuary for exotic and native reptiles as well as face painting arts & crafts and more.

VortiFest ‘22 takes place from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at 135 Shrine Road in Sedona. Parking will be free at the event site. Tickets are available online through www.sedonavortifest.com or in-store at Sedona Water Works.

