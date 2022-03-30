Double-header weekend at Sound Bites Grill with Pete Mroz & Matthew Szlachetka

It’s another double-header musical weekend coming up at Sound Bites Grill featuring two talented Nashville stars joining together for an outstanding performance.

On Friday and Saturday, April 1 and April 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is proud to present Pete Mroz with Matthew Szlachetka performing on the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showcase Stage.

A man on a mission, Mroz is out to experience the world of new people and move them with his music. As his show-stopping, chair-turning performances on “The Voice” vividly demonstrate, he has the depth of soul and the soaring vocal chops to pull it off.

That high-profile turn on the national stage was part of a natural progression that started when his dad pushed him onstage for an impromptu karaoke performance of the Beatles’ “Yesterday” on the eve of his 18th birthday. Bolstered by the positive response of that karaoke crowd, Mroz packed his bags for Nashville, mastering his craft in writer’s rooms, on stages, and in countless studio sessions, recording and releasing six indie projects in the process.

When it comes to guitars, Mroz clearly can’t help himself.

“I admit it, I just love guitars,” he says with a laugh. “I like to say I’m married to my voice, but I have a love affair with my guitar.”

Mroz credits his dad, a mechanical engineer and professional race car driver, for instilling in him the persistence, confidence, and poise to stand tall in front of a nationwide, network TV audience, wowing celebrity judges and a loyal fan base that has exploded since his “Voice” appearances.

“I do think I get it from my father,” he says. “A lot of my fixing stuff comes from my dad, along with that speedway driver’s ability to think on my feet and react quickly to unexpected challenges.”

Rolling Stone hailed Matthew Szlachetka as one of the “10 New Artists You Need to Know,” describing his forthcoming album as “a soundtrack for both the highway and the heart land… a collection of road-dog roots-rockers and Americana ballads inspired by the people (and places) he’s left behind in the rearview mirror.”

He draws your gaze back to a simpler time when music was less about stylized production and more about its experiential nature. His songwriting finds inspiration in the threads that connect us, weaving a tapestry of familiar moments that pay homage to the past while leaning into a future that promises both wonder and grace.

He grew up in New England and began his career as the front man for the acclaimed roots-rock band, The Northstar Session, with whom he recorded five albums and appeared in the second season of NBC’s “Parenthood.” After nearly a decade of touring he left the band and struck out on his own, releasing his first solo album in 2014.

Bristling with talent, these professional songwriting performers bring their formidable music to a crescendo at Sound Bites Grill this weekend. They are one show Nashville music lovers just don’t want to miss.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713.

Information provided by SBG.