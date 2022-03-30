Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery: What Flows Through the ‘Flo’

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery presents, “What Flows through the “Flo,” featuring multi-media member-artist Florence (Flo) Flynn from March 30 – May 31.

There will be a delightful and colorful variety of works presented in various mediums including acrylic paintings, ceramic pieces and pieces using or including found objects. Everything goes in this show if it has “Flowed through Flo!” Subject matter ranges as well due to Flo’s method of exploring her vast treasure trove of dreams, observations of nature, humans, and found objects that have delighted her eye along her life’s path.

In her own words, Flo describes how her keen sense of observation has influenced her work. Flo states that “Observation and playful creation have been the major influences my whole life. Growing up on a farm one learns to watch the weather and gardens growing; creatures being born. Play time was not computers; instead, you found entertainment outdoors: something simple like watching where the path of the ants led to, or the challenge of finding different faces on a beetle’s back or watching plants grow and getting excited about what they would become food wise. We played in the shelter belts (several trees deep to block the winds). In amongst these trees, one would see images of people or creatures. Oh, how the mind can stretch the imagination in a playful way! And so, it goes. I still observe, I still play, I still dream, I still create that which delights my eye and soul.”

“Life is fun,” she continues, “when one puts on many hats and combines the experiences of one’s life journey. This is what keeps me fresh and excited along my path of creation and in life in general.”

For example, “I have noticed that my work is basically connected with what is going on in my life at that moment. I have gone through a series of different kinds of work including farm life, raising children, family, swimming pool life guard and instructor, art supply store owner, teaching days (Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA,) and Master of Art Education (MFA) elementary, high school and college, mural painter, photography studio and currently more work is connected to my dreams, meditation time, energy work and more delights of my imagination. A lot of the time the title, the story, the composition and the colors are given to me in a dream or a meditative state if not documented in the awakened moments.”

“What Flows through the Flo” runs March 30 – May 31 at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery with a reception for the artist during Jerome’s “Roam in Jerome” art walk event on Saturday, April 2 from 5-8pm. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Meet and greet the artist as Flo’s hope is that “everyone who comes will soak in all the beauty of the universe,” as seen through the imaginative creations of her work.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located at 502 Main Street in Jerome. info@jeromecoop.com 928-639-4276 www.jeromecoop.com

Current gallery hours: Open Daily 10am – 6pm except closed on Tuesdays.