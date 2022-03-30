Mimi’s Open Studio hosts Roam in Jerome

Roam in Jerome at Mimi’s Open Studio and Gallery is April 2, 5-8 p.m., and features artist and college professor Joleen Voss-Rodriguez.

Voss-Rodriguez has designed jewelry, created hand-painted clothing, painted children's murals and owned an aromatherapy candle company. She uses a variety of mediums in her work including acrylics, watercolor, pen and ink, printmaking, and mixed media collage.

With her parents and brother living in the Verde Valley, Voss-Rodriguez has made the trek from the California coast to the desert often. She became fascinated by the age and majestic beauty of the saguaro dotting the landscape.

“Just think what these giants have witnessed standing guard like quiet sentries over the land for more than a hundred years,” she says.

These ancient beauties, the saguaro, have made their way as a main protagonist in many of her art pieces. When Voss-Rodriguez is not painting cacti, she tends toward florals of all types.

“Connecting with the beauty in nature is a way to move beyond everyday stressors by paying close attention to the rich visual and sensorial textures that are evident all around us,” she says.

She finds the Verde Valley as a source of artistic inspiration and healing.

“Anyone who visits the quaint towns of Jerome and Cottonwood, as well as Sedona, will find that the entire area is such a magical place,” she says. “Take a moment to pause, breathe, and feel the positive energy all around you.”

As a professor, Voss-Rodriguez actively promotes relationship-based teaching practices within the community. She enjoys teaching art classes for children and adults.

Find her on Instagram: @joleenvoss_studio

Owned by Mimi and Chuck Romberger, Mimi's Open Studio and Gallery is at 420 Hull Ave., Jerome.