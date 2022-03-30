Sedona Heritage Museum presents Throwback Thursday April 7

The Sedona Heritage Museum is again offering a performance of “Throwback Thursday”, on Thursday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum.

Visitors will enjoy a glimpse of parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. These impersonators will breathe life into several Sedona area pioneers and share a bit of that person’s life story and adventures in the Sedona of 70-120 years ago.

Guests will rotate through the Museum buildings, delighting in parts of a “day-in-the life” of our early settlers and community-builders, and getting a peek at some of the hopes, dreams, and hardships in Arizona’s rustic Red Rock Country of the past.

The personalities who will present their life story are Sedona Schnebly-our town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning-surrealist artist and Sedona resident for a time; Patty Fox-ranch wife; Jess Purtymun-original pioneer; Walter and Ruth Jordan-successful orchardists; and even a Harvey Girl revisiting the Museum’s train station. The afternoon will be overseen by a Sedona teacher from Sedona’s first school, who will act as overall hostess.

After the tour, guests will enjoy a time to socialize with each other and the reenactors while enjoying cider and home baked treats with a nod to Sedona’s agricultural past. Homesteader and renowned cook Marcelina Chavez Armijo’s persona will serve the refreshments.

Guests need to be prepared to walk and stand for a little over an hour.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at SedonaMuseum.org through noon on April 6. $15/adults. Walkups welcome if spaces available.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-7038. This is a recurring monthly program.