OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Heritage Museum presents Throwback Thursday April 7

Originally Published: March 30, 2022 12:18 a.m.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is again offering a performance of “Throwback Thursday”, on Thursday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum.

Visitors will enjoy a glimpse of parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. These impersonators will breathe life into several Sedona area pioneers and share a bit of that person’s life story and adventures in the Sedona of 70-120 years ago.

Guests will rotate through the Museum buildings, delighting in parts of a “day-in-the life” of our early settlers and community-builders, and getting a peek at some of the hopes, dreams, and hardships in Arizona’s rustic Red Rock Country of the past.

The personalities who will present their life story are Sedona Schnebly-our town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning-surrealist artist and Sedona resident for a time; Patty Fox-ranch wife; Jess Purtymun-original pioneer; Walter and Ruth Jordan-successful orchardists; and even a Harvey Girl revisiting the Museum’s train station. The afternoon will be overseen by a Sedona teacher from Sedona’s first school, who will act as overall hostess.

After the tour, guests will enjoy a time to socialize with each other and the reenactors while enjoying cider and home baked treats with a nod to Sedona’s agricultural past. Homesteader and renowned cook Marcelina Chavez Armijo’s persona will serve the refreshments.

Guests need to be prepared to walk and stand for a little over an hour.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at SedonaMuseum.org through noon on April 6. $15/adults. Walkups welcome if spaces available.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-7038. This is a recurring monthly program.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News