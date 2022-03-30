Verde Valley Rally Mountain Bike Challenge set in Cottonwood April 2

The inaugural Verde Valley Rally Mountain Bike Challenge is set for April 2 using the trails of Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Organized by the new owners of Verde Valley Bicycle Company in Cottonwood, the day includes five events, from a 44-mile challenge for adults to a 2.5 miler for youth and families.

“We are extremely passionate about creating safe, healthy and positive alternatives in our community as well as encouraging individuals to get on bikes and have some fun,” Greg Miranda said.

“This family-oriented mountain bike event is dedicated to positively impacting the community and raising money to support local causes. The Verde Valley Rally is 100% volunteer-run with 100% of net-profits going back to our community. We have teamed up with Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition to benefit the organization and any money donated will go towards one of their fantastic charity programs.”

The day gets started at 5 a.m. with check-in and late registration in the parking lot of Blazin’ M Ranch. There is also parking available at Riverfront Park.

The first event is the 44 miler (expert) for adults at 7 a.m. The start time for the adult 30 miler (difficult) is 7:15 a.m.

A 10 miler for adults and juniors (intermediate) starts at 7:30 a.m.

A 5 miler for youth and families (moderate) starts at 8:30 a.m. That will be followed immediately by the start of the 2.5 miler (easy) at 8:35 a.m.

In the afternoon, there will be an award ceremony and raffle drawings. The day is also scheduled to include food trucks, music and a kids’ bike rodeo.

The races start and finish from Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road.

For details on the course routes and information about the event, visit VerdeValleRally.com.

Learn more about Verde Valley Bicycle Company at VerdeValleyBicycleCompany.com.