Village Gallery of Local Artists features Sharon Hall

The Village Gallery of Local Artists features the amazing artwork of Sharon Hall during the month of April 2022.

Hall creates a menagerie of “critters” using fiber clay. Each “critter” has a unique personality and many come paired – paired with a friend of another species. The Gallery will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, to celebrate First Friday.

Hall is originally from Michigan. She was born in Detroit and grew up in suburbs in the Detroit area. She graduated from Northern Michigan University with a degree in education and taught at the junior high level for a few years. Hall then became an insurance underwriter. This job eventually led to her being trained as a boiler inspector – a rather untraditional career for a woman. She followed this career path and eventually was trained to qualify to inspect nuclear reactors at power plants. Over time, she worked her way up to the position of chief.

Hall’s career as a boiler inspector necessitated travel throughout the Midwest. While traveling, she occupied her free time taking various classes and workshops in everything from glass blowing and blacksmithing to chain maille jewelry.

About 25 years ago, while visiting a cousin in the Phoenix Valley, Hall drove up to visit Sedona and fell in love with the Red Rocks. Upon her retirement in 2014 Hall relocated to Sedona. She began taking classes at the Sedona Art Center. Hall credits the SAC instructors and classes with building upon her love of crafts and teaching her the skills she uses today. She also feels that the members of the artist community in Sedona are very warm and supportive of each other.

Hall uses fiber clay reinforced with dowels for strength to create her menagerie of “critters.” She likes working in fiber clay which she describes as ”a lovely clay” that is easy to work with, will air dry and does not require a kiln. It is more forgiving than regular clay and is easy to repair if necessary.

Hall uses photographs and sometimes live animals as models for her work. She hopes that her “critters” will make people smile and also encourage them to take art classes to keep their minds active. Though Hall is mainly known for her work with fiber clay – she also makes soaps, fabric boxes, flow paint creations, etc. She describes herself as a “craft-aholic” who “… never met a craft I didn’t like.” In her free time, Hall volunteers at the Humane Society, the Sedona Library used book store, and participates in Loving Bowls fundraiser.

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the Cortez roundabout. Please stop by to see Hall’s unique work and enjoy the work of 40 other local artists. The Gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

