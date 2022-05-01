OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, May 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Harvey Schultheis

Harvey Schultheis

Harvey Schultheis

Originally Published: May 1, 2022 10:12 a.m.

Harvey Schultheis

1938 - 2022

Harvey Schultheis was reunited in heaven with his wife, Mary Jane, on April 9, 2022. Harvey was born May 27, 1938 to Bernard and Edna Schultheis in Detroit Michigan. He married Mary Jane… the love of his life on December 27, 1955.

He is survived by his three children, Mike (Sheila), Sandy (Rod) and Lynn (Al). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Mary Jane, his sister Helen Louise and parents Bernard and Edna.

Harvey was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Some of his favorite things were eating out, trains, playing cards, coffee (just half a cup), sitting outside on a warm sunny day… and chatting with friends. Above all else he enjoyed time spent with family.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. "John 3:16"

A Celebration of Harvey's life was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Northern AZ Hospice," 203 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News