Obituary: Harvey Schultheis
Harvey Schultheis
1938 - 2022
Harvey Schultheis was reunited in heaven with his wife, Mary Jane, on April 9, 2022. Harvey was born May 27, 1938 to Bernard and Edna Schultheis in Detroit Michigan. He married Mary Jane… the love of his life on December 27, 1955.
He is survived by his three children, Mike (Sheila), Sandy (Rod) and Lynn (Al). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Mary Jane, his sister Helen Louise and parents Bernard and Edna.
Harvey was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Some of his favorite things were eating out, trains, playing cards, coffee (just half a cup), sitting outside on a warm sunny day… and chatting with friends. Above all else he enjoyed time spent with family.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. "John 3:16"
A Celebration of Harvey's life was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Northern AZ Hospice," 203 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
