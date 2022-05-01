Obituary: Pam Loree High
Pam Loree High
1946 - 2022
Pam Loree High, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away April 25, 2022 at the age of 76 after many years of struggling with Parkinson's Disease. She was surrounded by family and friends, both present and in prayer, the loving staff of Sedona Winds Assisted Living, and the tender care of the Campassus Hospice team.
Pam was born in Butler, Pennsylvania. As a toddler she moved to Gilbert, Arizona with her family, where she resided until her graduation from Gilbert High School. She married Frank High in 1966. They lived a few years in Benson, Arizona until his work as a truck driver took them to Mount Olive, Illinois. After his retirement, they returned to Pam's beloved Arizona, settling in Cottonwood because of the beautiful red rocks across the Verde Valley, a view she never tired of.
Pam was fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends, serving as caretaker for multiple members of her family throughout her life. She was a talented genealogist creating book after book of family trees, and helping others find their roots as a volunteer at the Family History Center. Through her work as a genealogist she was able to help a friend who had been adopted find his birth family after nearly 75 years of not knowing. It was a joyous moment for them both.
Pam was a great fan of the sports: baseball, football, basketball, hockey and golf. You name it. She loved it. She also loved reading, leaving a home library of over 1,000 books by her favorite authors. Pam was passionate about politics and carefully followed her favorite commentators to stay abreast of current affairs. She also admired a good-looking vehicle, the older the better.
Pam was a gentle person, caring and compassionate. She leaves behind a stepson and his family, as well as two nieces, three great-nieces and a great-nephew, and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be no memorial service. She asked, instead, that if people were so inclined, to make a small donation to their favorite charity.
Information provided by the family.
