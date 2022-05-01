Obituary: Robert Gardner
Originally Published: May 1, 2022 10:10 a.m.
Robert Gardner, 83, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at 5:15 a.m., on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Gardner, with whom he led a happy and adventurous life. Rob and Val lived in Kodiak, Alaska, where he was a commercial fisherman. Born in South Africa, Rob loved nature and he and Val traveled the world together.
They moved to the Verde Valley in their 50's and loved the change of scenery and dear friends.
Rob was an interesting, funny and kind man. He will be dearly missed.
Information provided by the family.
