OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Adopt a Child (or more)

Abrianna and Serenity

Abrianna and Serenity

Originally Published: May 4, 2022 4:48 p.m.

At the Arizona Department of Child Safety Arizona, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.

Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative and loves to draw and read and plays percussion in the school band. Her favorite subject is science and she hopes to be a veterinarian when she’s older. Little sister Serenity likes board games, singing, going to the movies and going out for ice cream. She, too, is a strong science student who wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Get to know Abrianna and Serenity at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/abrianna-serenity#

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News