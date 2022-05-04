Adopt a Child (or more)
At the Arizona Department of Child Safety Arizona, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.
Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative and loves to draw and read and plays percussion in the school band. Her favorite subject is science and she hopes to be a veterinarian when she’s older. Little sister Serenity likes board games, singing, going to the movies and going out for ice cream. She, too, is a strong science student who wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Get to know Abrianna and Serenity at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/abrianna-serenity#
