Award-Winning Sedona Farmers Market announces new location, hours for summer

Sedona Community Farmers Market’s Summer Season opens at 2201 W State Route 89A in the Wells Fargo parking lot across from The Wilde Resort and Spa in West Sedona.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to meet local and regional growers, artisan food producers and backyard gardeners. The market is open to the public and held weekly on Sundays 8 a.m.-noon beginning May 1 and running through Oct. 9.

The featured musician on May 1 is the talented Tobie LaVoie.

Offerings include freshly picked local and Arizona seasonal fruits and vegetables, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, pastured chicken and duck eggs, grass fed beef, lamb, chicken, raw honey, herbs, organic herbal teas, pecans, quiche, hot soups, tamales, breakfast burritos, breads, baguettes and pastries from organic ancient grains, gluten free, vegan, locally brewed kombucha, jams and jellies, salsas, gourmet hummus and dips, salsas, goat milk soaps and lotions, locally roasted coffee, seeds, healthful tinctures and elixirs, and much more.

Are you considering growing a garden? Look for the Master Gardener booth from the University of Arizona Yavapai County Extension to answer your backyard gardening questions.

Sedona Community Farmers Market is listed in the top ten farmers markets in Arizona and won Kudos Reader’s Choice Award for Best of the Best Farmers Market in the Verde Valley in 2020 and was awarded the Best of Sedona Award in the category of Farmers Market in 2022.

Sedona Community Farmers Market led a successful effort to change county food regulations which now allows local and small growers to sell their produce directly to local restaurants. This effort opened the door to a true Farm-to-Table experience in Yavapai County which was illegal prior to 2016.

The market has helped grow several new local businesses who utilized the farmers market as a place to incubate their product ideas and build their customer base in a grass roots fashion to now operate successful storefronts or online businesses independently of the farmers market.

“The market aims to support local sustainable agricultural activity and increase the supply of locally grown food and artisan food products. Local food is not only fresher, it also preserves genetic diversity, promotes energy conservation, supports local farm families, builds community, preserves open space, supports a clean environment and benefits wildlife,” says Katrin Themlitz,, founding director.

The market is W.I.C. certified and also accepts FMNP vouchers.

For more information, go to Sedona-Farmers-Market.com or call 928-821-1133.

