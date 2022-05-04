International cellist performs with Verde Valley Sinfonietta

Internationally known cellist Cicely Parnas will be the guest soloist with Verde Valley Sinfonietta May 8 at 2:30 p.m. Parnas is performing Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85.

Praised for her “velvety sound, articulate passagework, and keen imagination” (The New York Times), Parnas leads a dynamic career as an international performing artist.

At 19, Parnas won first prize at the Young Concert Artists (YCA) International Auditions. Under the auspices of YCA, she presented recitals at such notable venues as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Committed to the advancement of the cello repertoire, Parnas has premiered numerous works, including Jim McGrath’s “Concertino for Cello,” which she performed with the Montreal Chamber Orchestra. She also commissioned works for solo cello by two-time McKnight Artist Fellow Jocelyn Hagen, as well as Arsentiy Kharitonov.

In addition to her solo career, she also maintains an active performance schedule with Duo Parnas, a violincello duo with her sister, Madalyn Parnas. Together, they recorded four albums and have performed recitals and led masterclasses worldwide.

Granddaughter of distinguished cellist Leslie Parnas, Cicely started playing cello at the age of 4 and made her concerto debut at age 11.

Parnas performs on a 1712 Giovanni Grancino cello.

Verde Valley Sinfonietta will mark the retirement of maestro Kozacek with a reception following the concert to thank him for his five years of service to the orchestra.

The Sinfonietta will perform at Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets in advance at www.vvsinfonietta.org. Tickets with surcharge at the door.