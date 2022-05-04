Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park unveiling 2 new works

Friends of Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park announced the unveiling of two new sculptures on Wednesday, May 11, at 11 a.m.



Everyone is invited to attend this free event. The park is located adjacent to what used to be the Bank of America in West Sedona. It was created in the mid-1990s as a pocket park, also known as a pedestrian park in the heart of West Sedona and gifted to the City of Sedona soon after.

The unveiling ceremony program includes emcee Shondra Jepperson, Mayor Sandy Moriarty and Friends of Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park Chairperson Jill Galea.

Jody Beeler will represent his father, Sedona cowboy artist and sculptor Joe Beeler, for his Native American bronze titled “The Healer.” Christine DeSpain Schroeder will speak about her enchanting sculpture, titled “Puck.”

Jill Galea, daughter Jack Jamesen, commented, “After a long two-year wait, our committee along with the City of Sedona are thrilled to celebrate the addition of these two outstanding artists’ work to our collection of magnificent sculptures in our community park. I’m also forever grateful to this park being created in memory of my father and those citizens who dedicate their time, talent and treasures to serve our community.”

