Mimi’s to feature Segal for ‘Roam in Jerome’

Saturday, May 7, Mimi’s Open Studio and Gallery in Jerome is celebrating First Saturday “Roam in Jerome” with Pamela Segal, who will be demonstrating a unique art process of painting for beginners who want to work in acrylics. She will also have her current art work on display.

Pamela will be demonstrating how to move a very simple image that was created in Photoshop, onto a wood panel. Starting with transferring the printed outline drawing using carbon paper, then to using a charted guide, which clearly shows the placement for each pre-determined color. This gives a simple and easy way to have a fully created piece within an hour.

While you are there, you can sign up for future classes on this technique. Classes will provide wood panels, acrylic paint and palettes. Students will need to bring a ¾-inch flat brush and a #10 round brush. Classes are $35 each, class limited to six people per session.

Mimi’s Open Studio and Gallery is located at 420 Hull Ave., Jerome. For “Roam in Jerome” Saturday, the Gallery will be open later than usual, until 8 p.m. on May 7. There will be refreshments and music.