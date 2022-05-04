News from Verde Village Property Owners Association

Purpose of the VVPOA

The Verde Village Property Owners Association was formed and incorporated in 1972 with the following purpose and objectives:

• Promote good neighbor and community relations

• Inform members and others on matters of common concern

• Manage and maintain the common owned property of the VVPOA on behalf of all members and residence

• Represent the membership on matters of community interest

• AND to enforce restrictive covenants of each unit and provide guidelines for development.

The restricted covenants were to be reviewed and renewed every twenty-five years and this continued until the beginning of 2020 when they expired for Units #1, #2 and will continue to expire for the remaining units in the next few years. Since the VVPOA has not had the ability to enforce the covenants for the last several years, this falls to Yavapai County. The VVPOA does not collect any fees from properties in the Villages and membership is all volunteer.

Although past achievements of the VVPOA have helped make Verde Village a desirable place to live, as attested by the continuing growth in residential construction and corresponding increase in property values, the work of the association continues and each year brings on new challenges. This effort requires both human and financial resources of significant magnitude.

The everyday affairs of the VVPOA are conducted by the Officers and Board of Directors elected by and from the membership, of VVPOA. These individuals serve in a non-compensated voluntary role. Many home owners do not live in-state and therefore are unavailable to serve on committees or help with fundraisers, it falls to the local residents. Many of these residents choose not to pay yearly membership or volunteer to help.



Financial resources necessary to carry out the objectives of the VVPOA appear to be as difficult to acquire as voluntary services. Paid membership is the greatest and most dependable source of the level of funding and budgeting essential to carrying out the objectives of the VVPOA.

As a resident of the Verde Villages, you are in the unique position to enhance stability and growth in the value of your property investment through membership to the VVPOA and, where feasible, active participation in the VVPOA.

We are currently seeking paid members to help form a Nominating Committee for electing the president and new board members for 2023. If you are interested in helping to keep the VVPOA a viable community association, please call 928-646-6505 and leave a message. You can find more information about our association at vvpoa.net.

VVPOA MEMORIAL DAY BBQ AND FREE SWIM

The VVPOA will kick off the 2022 pool season on May 30 from noon to 5 p.m. with music, dancing, swimming and a BBQ. Swimming is free. BBQ is $7 for hot dogs/hamburgers and side salads and chips. Ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. Everyone welcome. The pool will be open throughout the season Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Discounts will be available for VVPOA members.

SPECIAL EVENTS AT THE VVPOA

Last month the VVPOA hosted a concert by Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, our local acoustic guitar musician, a Verde Village resident, Shop owner in Jerome, and nationally known ukulele artist. The audience enjoyed music and stories with Tommy and guest artist Tori Marshall.



In June, the VVPOA is excited to host a dinner/dance featuring Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima with Hula Master, Kehau Chrisman.

After a Hawaiian themed dinner guests will enjoy the beautiful music and graceful dances of the Hawaiian culture with explanations and translations about each dance. Look for more information for our June 24 event on our website vvpoa.net

And from our local author Paul Coleman, here is Part 1 of the early history of the Verde Villages:

MEMORIES OF VERDE VILLAGE

Howdy folks, I am the Verde Village Time Traveler. Now that is a mighty big mouthful to say, so my friends just call me T.T. In the coming months I want to tell all about the history of Verde Village and our neighbors.

The year is 1969. What we call Verde Village was nothing but a big empty. The Queen Creek Land and Cattle Company purchased the land and contracted to develop 4,500 lots, of course to build and sell homes.

Now, let’s fast forward to 1976 the first year of our newspaper, the Verde Village Roundup. The Community Center, ranch house, and swimming pool opened under the guidance of our first president, Hap Hubble and a selected Board of Directors. Dances, dinners and some pretty rowdy square dancing were celebrated year-round. The Verde Village Swim Club was started, and later that year Marjorie Sperry was crowned the 1st Neptune Queen. All this fun for the paltry sum of $10 per year for membership.

In the good ole’ USA, 1976 was the first year of the Jimmy Carter presidency, winning the election over incumbent Gerald Ford. The country was still healing from the wounds of the Vietnam War, the shame of the Richard Nixon presidency and the disgrace of the Watergate scandal.

The people of Cottonwood and Verde Village needed a regular place to escape the country’s turmoil, and celebrate. The Verde Village Community Center was the place to go.

Take it from T.T., the parties were a real hootenanny!

In the country the price of gas was 59 cents a gallon and a gallon of milk was $1.68. It cost $2.75 to see a move and popcorn was $1 a bucket. The cost of the hottest car on the road, the Ford Pinto, was $2,985. The average household income was $16,500 and a new home cost $43,000.

American families huddled around their TVs to watch the #1 show Happy Days, followed by Laverne and Shirley. The hottest movie of the year was All the President’s Men, telling the story of the attempted cover up of the Watergate scandal. The #1 popular song of the year was Dancing Queen by the Swedish group ABBA and the top song on the country charts was Convoy, by C.W. McCall, who could forget that musical gem. A personal favorite of your friend T.T.

As the ‘70s progressed, hairstyles for men continued to be worn longer and clothing styles became more outlandish. Verde Village continued to grow larger with the construction of more and more homes. In 1979 a proposal was developed to add 20 homes, property for 20 mobile homes and an eight-unit apartment building.

The Ranch House continued to be the center of activities with even more dances and dinners, swimming pool parties, quilting parties and the newly formed Riders Club for horse lovers. And, look out fellers, a Womens’ Club.

Well folks, that’s all for now. This is your time traveler friend, T.T. wishing you happy trails until next month when we take a step into the 1980’s.

--T.T.