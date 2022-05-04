Plummer, MacLaine star in ‘Elsa & Fred’ for Monday Movies on Main

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood. “Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Elsa & Fred” on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“Elsa & Fred” features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Shirley MacLaine, Christopher Plummer, Marcia Gay Harden, George Segal and James Brolin.

“Elsa & Fred” is the story of two people who, at the end of the road, discover that it’s never too late to love.

After losing his wife, Fred (Christopher Plummer) feels disturbed, confused and alone, so his daughter (Marcia Gay Harden) helps move him into a small apartment where he meets Elsa (Shirley MacLaine). From that moment on, everything changes.

Elsa bursts into Fred’s life like a whirlwind, determined to teach him that the time he has left to live — be it more or less — is precious and that he should enjoy it as he pleases.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, mentioned above, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

