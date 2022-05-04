Sound Bites Grill Hosts classical guitar legend Esteban

Flamenco loving fans are in for a special treat as world renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban graces the Sound Grill Celebrity Show Room stage Saturday, May 7, from 7 to 9 p.m.

He performs with his violinist daughter Theresa Joy and a four-piece band. Together they weave a beautiful tapestry of instrumental classics that take you on a musical trip through some of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Watching him and his band play is a hypnotic experience as he journeys through the classical world of classical guitar-themed music.

Esteban began playing the guitar at the age of ten and studied under famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia. A true prodigy, it wasn’t long before Esteban made a name for himself in the classical guitar world.

Through the years he just keeps getting better and better as he further masters the instrument he plays so well. He has recorded and sold numerous albums and has played major venues all over the world.

Living in Sedona, Esteban and his daughter regularly perform at Sound Bites Grill, enthralling audiences with their virtuoso performances and passionate playing.

Be prepared for a musical experience you will long remember. Be sure not to miss this awesome show at Sound Bites Grill while enjoying some of the finest fare in town.

The Sound Bites Grill musical menu for the week also includes Patrick Ki and Robin Miller playing Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saith and Adriel Zang playing Thursday May 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.; The Eric Miller Band playing Friday, May 6 from 7 to 10 p.m.; and Patrick Ki playing Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.