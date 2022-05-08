Obituary: Cecil Rogers
Cecil Rogers
1933 - 2022
Cecil Rogers was a lifetime resident of the Verde Valley, born on a ranch in Cornville, Arizona, in 1933, and passed away on April 24, 2022.
Cecil attended Clarkdale Elementary, Clemenceau Middle School, and three years at Jerome High school.
He left the Valley for a short time to work for TWA Airlines, then returned home to work for APS for 33 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Amelia, brother Leonard, sister Alice and his beloved Shih Tzus.
He is survived by five daughters, Lynda, Deborah, Melody, Pamela, and Elizabeth; two sons-in-laws, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate that money to Maggie’s Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the family.
