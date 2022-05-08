Obituary: Corinne Grace Lindstrom
Corinne Grace Lindstrom
1957 - 2022
Corinne Grace Lindstrom, born August 20, 1957, passed away on April 24, 2022. She was born to Lous and Bella (Gaal) Carusetta in Welland Ontario, Canada.
Corinne was preceded in death by both her parents, her big brother Dan Carusetta and sister Francis Carusetta-Christie.
She is survived her beloved husband of 39 years John Lindstrom, her daughter Cassie (Avery) Surplus, her grandson Daniel Surplus, and her siblings and spouses, Danny & Brenda Hardy, Larry & Linda Hardy, Lous Carusetta, Thomas & Sandra Carusetta, Marcellne & Bennie Deering, Audrey & Ellis Morris-Bartreau, “Cousin” Carol Labbe. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, along with friendships that have lasted thru decades.
Corinne enjoyed traveling camping, fishing and spending time with her family, friend and her favorite group “the camper girls.” She has lived in Verde Valley for 40-plus years and served the betterment of her community in her work with children through CPS and Catholic Charities. She had a laugh that could fill a room and a smile on her face no matter what she had to encounter. She will be remembered fondly by a those who loved her and will live on in the legacy she left behind
A Celebration of Life will be held on Mingus Mountain at a later date at her request.
Information provided by the family.
