OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Corinne Grace Lindstrom

Corinne Grace Lindstrom

Corinne Grace Lindstrom

Originally Published: May 8, 2022 2:26 a.m.

Corinne Grace Lindstrom

1957 - 2022

Corinne Grace Lindstrom, born August 20, 1957, passed away on April 24, 2022. She was born to Lous and Bella (Gaal) Carusetta in Welland Ontario, Canada.

Corinne was preceded in death by both her parents, her big brother Dan Carusetta and sister Francis Carusetta-Christie.

She is survived her beloved husband of 39 years John Lindstrom, her daughter Cassie (Avery) Surplus, her grandson Daniel Surplus, and her siblings and spouses, Danny & Brenda Hardy, Larry & Linda Hardy, Lous Carusetta, Thomas & Sandra Carusetta, Marcellne & Bennie Deering, Audrey & Ellis Morris-Bartreau, “Cousin” Carol Labbe. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, along with friendships that have lasted thru decades.

Corinne enjoyed traveling camping, fishing and spending time with her family, friend and her favorite group “the camper girls.” She has lived in Verde Valley for 40-plus years and served the betterment of her community in her work with children through CPS and Catholic Charities. She had a laugh that could fill a room and a smile on her face no matter what she had to encounter. She will be remembered fondly by a those who loved her and will live on in the legacy she left behind

A Celebration of Life will be held on Mingus Mountain at a later date at her request.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News